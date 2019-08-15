Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Insider Sells $1,228,596.60 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,228,596.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,792.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,474. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,916,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,110,000 after buying an additional 213,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,523,000 after buying an additional 175,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

