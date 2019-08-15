Quantis Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $770.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $10,570.00 and $770.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00274882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01313851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

