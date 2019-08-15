Qube (ASX:QUB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.99. Qube shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 4,124,315 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35.

About Qube (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

