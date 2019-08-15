Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Questerre Energy Company Profile (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

