QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens set a $19.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.61. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $522,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $485,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,775. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

