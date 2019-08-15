Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 7.1%

Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 69,766 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 691% from the average session volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

Rackla Metals Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

