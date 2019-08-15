Raymond James Begins Coverage on AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $23.40 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

