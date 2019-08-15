Raymond James Downgrades Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) to Market Perform

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.