Raymond L. Polman Sells 20,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,825,320.

Raymond L. Polman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Raymond L. Polman sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.94, for a total value of C$129,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Raymond L. Polman sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$131,250.00.

First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.72. 289,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,651. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.00.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

