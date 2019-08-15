RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,668. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $154.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

