RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) versus Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Head-To-Head Comparison

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 9.18% 13.81% 6.51% Wingstop 11.54% -11.09% 15.54%

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RCI Hospitality pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wingstop pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RCI Hospitality is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $165.75 million 0.91 $21.71 million $2.18 7.17 Wingstop $153.18 million 18.87 $21.72 million $0.84 116.89

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RCI Hospitality and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wingstop 1 7 7 0 2.40

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.67%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $90.79, suggesting a potential downside of 7.54%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Wingstop on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. It also operates restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

