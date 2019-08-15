Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

8/2/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Stifel analyst Paul Matteis lowered the price target on Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) to $7.00 (from $12.00) while maintaining a Hold rating.””

7/9/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/3/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acorda got a huge boost with the approval of Inbrija in the United States, slightly before the scheduled time period. The drug is also under review in the EU with a decision expected in 2019. Inbrija was launched in February and registered its first sales in the first quarter. Acorda is seeking collaborations on the ex-U.S. commercialization of Inbrija with potential partners both across Europe and Japan. However, its key multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra is facing a generic competition which is significantly hurting Acorda’s top-line. The company expects to see a persistent decline in Ampyra sales during the quarters ahead in 2019. Shares of Acorda have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Nonetheless, Acorda boasts a strong pipeline addressing a wide range of disorders. The restructuring initiative is also saving costs.”

7/2/2019 – Acorda Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ACOR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 39,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

