Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT):

8/7/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/1/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/31/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/25/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/20/2019 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 5,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.82. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

