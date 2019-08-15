Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $6,443,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares in the company, valued at $299,586.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

