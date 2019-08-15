Reece (ASX:REH) Trading Down 0.5%

Reece Ltd (ASX:REH)’s share price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$10.00 ($7.09) and last traded at A$10.11 ($7.17), approximately 75,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.16 ($7.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91.

About Reece (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

