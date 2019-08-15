Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) VP Sells $228,025.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,023.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 744,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

