Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.05 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,443,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $293.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $287.66 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

