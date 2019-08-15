Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17, 20,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 63,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

