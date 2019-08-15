Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 1,662,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of RS traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

