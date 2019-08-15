Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425. The firm has a market cap of $265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

