Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €69.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.10 ($80.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNO shares. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of RNO traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €47.81 ($55.59). 1,184,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.15.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

