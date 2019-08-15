Rentberry (BERRY) Price Down 42.3% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $88,472.00 and approximately $285.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.01319151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

