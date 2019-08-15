Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $322.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

