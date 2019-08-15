Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Asure Software (ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2019 – Asure Software was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2019 – Asure Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2019 – Asure Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

8/1/2019 – Asure Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Asure Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

7/18/2019 – Asure Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2019 – Asure Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 192,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. Asure Software Inc has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 69.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

