Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Update

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,226,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 2,093,200 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 67,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,651. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 239.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $49,465.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $87,987.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Research Frontiers by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

