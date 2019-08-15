Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) vs. Points International (OTCMKTS:PCOM) Financial Comparison

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Points International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.02 million 2.09 -$1.68 million N/A N/A Points International $376.24 million 0.43 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -3.42% -38.50% -11.43% Points International 3.05% 29.15% 10.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Research Solutions and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.07%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Summary

Points International beats Research Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

