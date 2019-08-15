Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 63,428 shares.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.