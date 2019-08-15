Reviewing JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) & WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $13.39 billion 0.80 $1.36 billion N/A N/A WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR $2.21 billion 0.70 -$107.22 million N/A N/A

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR 0 0 6 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR and WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 10.10% 25.55% 15.02% WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR beats WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker sites, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. Further, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

