Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $748.00. Ricardo shares last traded at $746.00, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

RCDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 783 ($10.23) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 783 ($10.23) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $389.87 million and a PE ratio of 20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 728.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 705.67.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

