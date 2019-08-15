Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251,632 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.90% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $56,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 20.0% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $795.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In related news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 22,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $767,428.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $442,331.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,797 shares of company stock worth $2,420,119. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

