Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 243,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $140.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.