Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Steris by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Steris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Steris by 27.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Steris by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of STE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.82.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $15,774,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $197,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,286 shares of company stock valued at $50,048,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.