Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 11,853 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.35% of Lindsay worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 880.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.70. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,939. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

