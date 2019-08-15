Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 12,736 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of LiveRamp worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

RAMP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,149. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.