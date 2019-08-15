Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 222 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.53. 83,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $518,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

