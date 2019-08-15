Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 28,387 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $24,857,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,620,000 after acquiring an additional 782,480 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $12,709,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $8,816,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.