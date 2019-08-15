Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,630,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 11,019,900 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

RHI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. 1,164,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 450,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after buying an additional 676,123 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,560,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,829,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,344,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

