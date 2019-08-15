Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 316.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

ROK stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

