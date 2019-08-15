Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to report sales of $16.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Rockwell Medical reported sales of $16.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year sales of $65.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.53 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.93 million, with estimates ranging from $90.15 million to $127.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 160.82%.

Several research firms have commented on RMTI. Ifs Securities downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Rockwell Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 302,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85.

In other Rockwell Medical news, insider David S. Richmond bought 161,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $476,298.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,165.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond bought 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $198,687.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,422.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 403,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 605,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

