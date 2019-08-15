Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,091.56 ($14.26).

RR stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 750.60 ($9.81). 2,771,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 839.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 723.40 ($9.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,047 ($13.68).

In other news, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,694 shares of company stock worth $4,497,022.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

