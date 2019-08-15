Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 369.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.81. 6,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.94. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

