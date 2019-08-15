Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $137.24.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

