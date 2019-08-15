Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $200.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $218.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.69.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

