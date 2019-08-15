Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,292 shares of company stock valued at $120,725,479. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $171.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $179.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

