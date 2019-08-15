Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,944 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $43,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,133. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.