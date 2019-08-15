Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.78 ($4.18).

ROR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rotork to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of LON:ROR traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 291.10 ($3.80). 2,406,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.73.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1365.0001199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.