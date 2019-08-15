Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$24.00

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.33.

TSE:HRX opened at C$18.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.49. Heroux Devtek has a 12-month low of C$11.05 and a 12-month high of C$20.30.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$157.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Gravel sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.86, for a total value of C$55,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$723,648.06.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

