Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.