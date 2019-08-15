Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC now has a GBX 210 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260. Royal Bank of Scotland Group traded as low as GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177.65 ($2.32), with a volume of 26967708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.45 ($2.57).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.69 ($3.64).

The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

