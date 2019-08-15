Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after buying an additional 181,294 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

In other Concho Resources news, President Jack F. Harper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock worth $979,844. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.21.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

